Amazon.com Inc [AMZN] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $265

Amazon.com Inc [NASDAQ: AMZN] loss -0.20% on the last trading session, reaching $222.69 price per share at the time.

Amazon.com Inc represents 10.66 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2374.97 billion with the latest information. AMZN stock price has been found in the range of $221.8836 to $223.8.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.66M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 31492924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $262.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $225 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $262 to $260, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock. On August 01, 2025, analysts increased their price target for AMZN shares from 260 to 285.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 176.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 5.12 for Amazon.com Inc [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 219.16, while it was recorded at 218.71 for the last single week of trading, and 210.34 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.51% and a Gross Margin at 49.61%. Amazon.com Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.54%.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 24.77%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 11.42%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Amazon.com Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 15.10%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.46%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $45385.6 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.02% and a Quick Ratio of 0.81%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Amazon.com Inc [AMZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amazon.com Inc posted 1.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.29. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc go to 18.48%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amazon.com Inc [AMZN]

There are presently around $65.25%, or 71.27%% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 767.07 million shares, which is approximately 7.3424%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 648.7 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$125.36 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$67.21 billion in AMZN stock with ownership which is approximately 3.3293%.