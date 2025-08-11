Agilon Health Inc [AGL] Revenue clocked in at $5.90 billion, down -85.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Agilon Health Inc [NYSE: AGL] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.9424 during the day while it closed the day at $0.87.

Agilon Health Inc stock has also loss -48.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGL stock has declined by -72.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -73.37% and lost -85.95% year-on date.

The market cap for AGL stock reached $362.04 million, with 414.28 million shares outstanding and 304.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.72M shares, AGL reached a trading volume of 30385113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agilon Health Inc [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $2.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Agilon Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Agilon Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.50, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on AGL stock. On January 10, 2025, analysts increased their price target for AGL shares from 1.75 to 2.25.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

AGL stock trade performance evaluation

Agilon Health Inc [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.61. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -62.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Agilon Health Inc [AGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilon Health Inc [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.34% and a Gross Margin at -2.22%. Agilon Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.57%.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Agilon Health Inc. ( AGL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -60.64%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -16.98%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Agilon Health Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -79.08%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Agilon Health Inc’s (AGL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.10%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$305278.81 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.16% and a Quick Ratio of 1.16%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agilon Health Inc [AGL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agilon Health Inc posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.19. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilon Health Inc go to 35.44%.

Agilon Health Inc [AGL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $98.07%, or 100.16%% of AGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors.