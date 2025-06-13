Wolfe Research lifts Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Roivant Sciences Ltd [NASDAQ: ROIV] jumped around 0.19 points onThursday, while shares priced at $11.47 at the close of the session, up 1.68%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.62M shares, ROIV reached a trading volume of 3985335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIV shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Roivant Sciences Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Roivant Sciences Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ROIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roivant Sciences Ltd is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 102.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.19.

How has ROIV stock performed recently?

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, ROIV shares gained by 6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.41% in the past year of trading.

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Roivant Sciences Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.47 and a Current Ratio set at 33.47.

Insider trade positions for Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]

The top three institutional holders of ROIV stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 71.36 million shares, which is approximately 9.6983%. VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, holding 69.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$730.98 million in ROIV stocks shares; and VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, currently with $$705.23 million in ROIV stock with ownership which is approximately 9.0674%.