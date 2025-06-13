Wolfe Research lifts Prologis Inc [PLD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Prologis Inc [NYSE: PLD] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $108.44.

Prologis Inc stock has also gained 0.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLD stock has declined by -1.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.05% and gained 2.59% year-on date.

The market cap for PLD stock reached $103.07 billion, with 927.88 million shares outstanding and 923.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 3526756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prologis Inc [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $117.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Prologis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc stock. On January 06, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for PLD shares from 124 to 123.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 25.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

PLD stock trade performance evaluation

Prologis Inc [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.46% in the past year of trading.

Prologis Inc [PLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Prologis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prologis Inc [PLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc go to -2.05%.

Prologis Inc [PLD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120.84 million shares, which is approximately 13.0461%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 94.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.62 billion in PLD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$6.36 billion in PLD stock with ownership which is approximately 6.1154%.