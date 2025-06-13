Wolfe Research lifts Fox Corporation [FOXA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fox Corporation [NASDAQ: FOXA] price plunged by -1.54 percent to reach at -$0.84.

The one-year FOXA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.26. The average equity rating for FOXA stock is currently 2.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fox Corporation [FOXA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOXA shares is $56.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOXA stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Fox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price from $51 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Fox Corporation stock. On August 16, 2024, analysts increased their price target for FOXA shares from 29 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fox Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOXA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.33.

FOXA Stock Performance Analysis:

Fox Corporation [FOXA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, FOXA shares dropped by -2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.75% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Fox Corporation Fundamentals:

Fox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.33 and a Current Ratio set at 2.45.

FOXA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOXA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fox Corporation go to 11.80%.

Fox Corporation [FOXA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FOXA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32.96 million shares, which is approximately 7.0432%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29.09 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$999.82 million in FOXA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$982.79 million in FOXA stock with ownership which is approximately 6.1099%.