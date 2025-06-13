Wolfe Research lifts Datadog Inc [DDOG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Datadog Inc [NASDAQ: DDOG] gained 3.41% or 4.05 points to close at $122.68 with a heavy trading volume of 4948580 shares.

The daily chart for DDOG points out that the company has recorded -23.89% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, DDOG reached to a volume of 4948580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Datadog Inc [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $140.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Datadog Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc stock. On January 29, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for DDOG shares from 165 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 47.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.71.

Trading performance analysis for DDOG stock

Datadog Inc [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.58% in the past year of trading.

Datadog Inc [DDOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Datadog Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.71.

Datadog Inc [DDOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc go to 15.87%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Datadog Inc [DDOG]

The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28.52 million shares, which is approximately 8.5157%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 20.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.6 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.23 billion in DDOG stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8344%.