why Zedge Inc [ZDGE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.50

Zedge Inc [AMEX: ZDGE] price surged by 4.09 percent to reach at $0.11.

The one-year ZDGE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.0. The average equity rating for ZDGE stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zedge Inc [ZDGE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZDGE shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZDGE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Zedge Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Zedge Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ZDGE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zedge Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZDGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZDGE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.35.

ZDGE Stock Performance Analysis:

Zedge Inc [ZDGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.28. With this latest performance, ZDGE shares gained by 18.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.98% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Zedge Inc Fundamentals:

Zedge Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.35 and a Current Ratio set at 3.35.

ZDGE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZDGE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zedge Inc go to 11.46%.

Zedge Inc [ZDGE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZDGE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 0.64 million shares, which is approximately 4.5495%. RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 0.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.54 million in ZDGE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $$0.35 million in ZDGE stock with ownership which is approximately 0.8117%.