why Vigil Neuroscience Inc [VIGL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.00

Vigil Neuroscience Inc [NASDAQ: VIGL] jumped around 0.01 points onThursday, while shares priced at $7.87 at the close of the session, up 0.13%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, VIGL reached a trading volume of 3582859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vigil Neuroscience Inc [VIGL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIGL shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIGL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Vigil Neuroscience Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Vigil Neuroscience Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $4, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on VIGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vigil Neuroscience Inc is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

How has VIGL stock performed recently?

Vigil Neuroscience Inc [VIGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, VIGL shares gained by 212.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 246.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.86% in the past year of trading.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc [VIGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vigil Neuroscience Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.97 and a Current Ratio set at 2.97.

Earnings analysis for Vigil Neuroscience Inc [VIGL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vigil Neuroscience Inc go to 8.10%.

Insider trade positions for Vigil Neuroscience Inc [VIGL]

The top three institutional holders of VIGL stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 5.84 million shares, which is approximately 14.6419%. NORTHPOND VENTURES, LLC, holding 4.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$16.86 million in VIGL stocks shares; and NORTHPOND VENTURES, LLC, currently with $$7.31 million in VIGL stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5873%.