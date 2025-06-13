why Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.27

Travere Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TVTX] closed the trading session at $14.94.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.24 percent and weekly performance of 1.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, TVTX reached to a volume of 3586891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTX shares is $34.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Travere Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $35 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Travere Therapeutics Inc stock. On October 21, 2024, analysts increased their price target for TVTX shares from 9 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Travere Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

TVTX stock trade performance evaluation

Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, TVTX shares dropped by -28.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.50% in the past year of trading.

Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Travere Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.03 and a Current Ratio set at 2.05.

Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TVTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7.64 million shares, which is approximately 9.8642%. ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 7.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$61.65 million in TVTX stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $$60.58 million in TVTX stock with ownership which is approximately 9.5096%.