why ReShape Lifesciences Inc [RSLS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1450.00

ReShape Lifesciences Inc [NASDAQ: RSLS] gained 35.81% on the last trading session, reaching $3.11 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, RSLS reached a trading volume of 79592677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ReShape Lifesciences Inc [RSLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSLS shares is $1450.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReShape Lifesciences Inc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

Trading performance analysis for RSLS stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc [RSLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.82. With this latest performance, RSLS shares dropped by -50.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.89% in the past year of trading.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc [RSLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ReShape Lifesciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ReShape Lifesciences Inc [RSLS]