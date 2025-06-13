why Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.75

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [NYSE: PK] loss -0.76% on the last trading session, reaching $10.45 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 3312068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on PK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.64.

Trading performance analysis for PK stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29. With this latest performance, PK shares dropped by -6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.19% in the past year of trading.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.64 and a Current Ratio set at 2.64.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc go to -9.44%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]

The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32.67 million shares, which is approximately 15.6314%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 27.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$411.12 million in PK stocks shares; and currently with $$173.19 million in PK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4425%.