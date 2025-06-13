why LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.40

LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE: LXP] jumped around 0.02 points onThursday, while shares priced at $8.66 at the close of the session, up 0.23%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, LXP reached a trading volume of 3491476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for LXP Industrial Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2023, representing the official price target for LXP Industrial Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LXP Industrial Trust is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has LXP stock performed recently?

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, LXP shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.23% in the past year of trading.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

LXP Industrial Trust’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP Industrial Trust go to -5.51%.

Insider trade positions for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53.82 million shares, which is approximately 18.4695%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45.57 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $415.61 million in LXP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $158.73 million in LXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8903%.