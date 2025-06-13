why EON Resources Inc [EONR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

EON Resources Inc [AMEX: EONR] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.48.

EON Resources Inc stock has also gained 12.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EONR stock has inclined by 31.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.68% and lost -41.33% year-on date.

The market cap for EONR stock reached $9.38 million, with 17.92 million shares outstanding and 9.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, EONR reached a trading volume of 10440844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EON Resources Inc [EONR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EONR shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EONR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EON Resources Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for EONR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

EONR stock trade performance evaluation

EON Resources Inc [EONR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.07. With this latest performance, EONR shares gained by 22.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.33% in the past year of trading.

EON Resources Inc [EONR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

EON Resources Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

EON Resources Inc [EONR]: Institutional Ownership