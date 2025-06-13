why Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.25

Cinemark Holdings Inc [NYSE: CNK] price plunged by -0.93 percent to reach at -$0.3.

The one-year CNK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.27. The average equity rating for CNK stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $33.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on CNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

CNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.35% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Cinemark Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Cinemark Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

CNK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc go to 4.58%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16.28 million shares, which is approximately 13.5759%. ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, holding 13.37 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$289.08 million in CNK stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $$286.69 million in CNK stock with ownership which is approximately 11.0596%.