why Centene Corp [CNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $74.81

Centene Corp [NYSE: CNC] price surged by 0.20 percent to reach at $0.11.

The one-year CNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.97. The average equity rating for CNC stock is currently 2.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Centene Corp [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $74.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Centene Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Centene Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corp is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.47.

CNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Centene Corp [CNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.70% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Centene Corp Fundamentals:

Centene Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

CNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corp go to 8.12%.

Centene Corp [CNC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60.72 million shares, which is approximately 11.4647%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 47.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.15 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.33 billion in CNC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6239%.