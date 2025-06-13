why Castellum Inc [CTM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.00

Castellum Inc [AMEX: CTM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.41% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.69%.

Over the last 12 months, CTM stock rose by 521.76%. The one-year Castellum Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.0. The average equity rating for CTM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $103.24 million, with 86.04 million shares outstanding and 58.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, CTM stock reached a trading volume of 4550818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Castellum Inc [CTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTM shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castellum Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

CTM Stock Performance Analysis:

Castellum Inc [CTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, CTM shares gained by 12.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 252.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 521.76% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Castellum Inc Fundamentals:

Castellum Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.93 and a Current Ratio set at 2.93.

Castellum Inc [CTM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CTM stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3.55 million shares, which is approximately 6.2038%. MERIDIAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 0.61 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.11 million in CTM stocks shares; and MERIDIAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$46500.0 in CTM stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4371%.