why Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $92.51

Astrazeneca plc ADR [NASDAQ: AZN] jumped around 1.26 points onThursday, while shares priced at $75.00 at the close of the session, up 1.71%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.49M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 3444010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $92.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Astrazeneca plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Astrazeneca plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astrazeneca plc ADR is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has AZN stock performed recently?

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 10.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.50% in the past year of trading.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Astrazeneca plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Astrazeneca plc ADR go to 11.35%.

Insider trade positions for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]

The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 64.94 million shares, which is approximately 4.1788%. PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 42.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.32 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $$3.16 billion in AZN stock with ownership which is approximately 2.6106%.