why Abbvie Inc [ABBV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $213.04

Abbvie Inc [NYSE: ABBV] traded at a high onThursday, posting a 0.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $192.42.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5774218 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Abbvie Inc stands at 0.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.95%.

The market cap for ABBV stock reached $339.89 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.69M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 5774218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abbvie Inc [ABBV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $213.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Abbvie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Abbvie Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $191, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbvie Inc is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 239.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

How has ABBV stock performed recently?

Abbvie Inc [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.64. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.88% in the past year of trading.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Abbvie Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Earnings analysis for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbvie Inc go to 15.22%.

Insider trade positions for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]

The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 170.66 million shares, which is approximately 9.6472%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 136.43 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$23.4 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$13.34 billion in ABBV stock with ownership which is approximately 4.398%.