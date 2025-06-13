Western Digital Corp [WDC] gain 23.80% so far this year. What now?

Western Digital Corp [NASDAQ: WDC] traded at a high onThursday, posting a 0.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $55.78.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3607985 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Western Digital Corp stands at 1.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.50%.

The market cap for WDC stock reached $19.46 billion, with 349.00 million shares outstanding and 345.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.69M shares, WDC reached a trading volume of 3607985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Digital Corp [WDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $60.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Western Digital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $80 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corp is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.31.

How has WDC stock performed recently?

Western Digital Corp [WDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, WDC shares gained by 13.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.25% in the past year of trading.

Western Digital Corp [WDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Western Digital Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

Insider trade positions for Western Digital Corp [WDC]

The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38.83 million shares, which is approximately 11.6601%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 28.09 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.13 billion in WDC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.56 billion in WDC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.1781%.