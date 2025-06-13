Wallbox N.V [WBX] is -30.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wallbox N.V [NYSE: WBX] loss -2.78% or -0.01 points to close at $0.35 with a heavy trading volume of 3601840 shares.

The daily chart for WBX points out that the company has recorded -43.64% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 415.32K shares, WBX reached to a volume of 3601840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wallbox N.V [WBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBX shares is $0.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Wallbox N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Wallbox N.V stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on WBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wallbox N.V is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for WBX stock

Wallbox N.V [WBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, WBX shares dropped by -1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.64% in the past year of trading.

Wallbox N.V [WBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wallbox N.V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Wallbox N.V [WBX]

The top three institutional holders of WBX stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3.57 million shares, which is approximately 1.7866%. STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP, holding 1.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.5 million in WBX stocks shares; and STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $$0.88 million in WBX stock with ownership which is approximately 0.3356%.