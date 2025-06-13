Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Empire State Realty Trust Inc [ESRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Empire State Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: ESRT] price surged by 2.59 percent to reach at $0.22.

The one-year ESRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.93. The average equity rating for ESRT stock is currently 2.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Empire State Realty Trust Inc [ESRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESRT shares is $9.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Empire State Realty Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $8, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on ESRT stock. On April 12, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ESRT shares from 8 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Empire State Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESRT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.76.

ESRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Empire State Realty Trust Inc [ESRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.66. With this latest performance, ESRT shares gained by 11.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.14% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Empire State Realty Trust Inc Fundamentals:

Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.76 and a Current Ratio set at 3.76.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc [ESRT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ESRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19.39 million shares, which is approximately 11.8007%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.14 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$151.41 million in ESRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$67.04 million in ESRT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.3505%.