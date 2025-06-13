Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Caesars Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: CZR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.11% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.55%.

Over the last 12 months, CZR stock dropped by -24.93%. The one-year Caesars Entertainment Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.0. The average equity rating for CZR stock is currently 1.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.68 billion, with 212.00 million shares outstanding and 195.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, CZR stock reached a trading volume of 3631236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $42.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Negative rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 283.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

CZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.55. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -10.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.93% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Caesars Entertainment Inc Fundamentals:

Caesars Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.59 million shares, which is approximately 10.9226%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$667.45 million in CZR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$664.42 million in CZR stock with ownership which is approximately 7.7407%.