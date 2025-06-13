Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Darling Ingredients Inc [NYSE: DAR] traded at a high onThursday, posting a 4.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.99.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4384623 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Darling Ingredients Inc stands at 3.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.74%.

The market cap for DAR stock reached $5.22 billion, with 158.16 million shares outstanding and 155.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, DAR reached a trading volume of 4384623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAR shares is $48.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $43 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Darling Ingredients Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $43, while TD Cowen kept a Hold rating on DAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darling Ingredients Inc is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

How has DAR stock performed recently?

Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.45. With this latest performance, DAR shares dropped by -10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.93% in the past year of trading.

Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Darling Ingredients Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darling Ingredients Inc go to 30.29%.

Insider trade positions for Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]

The top three institutional holders of DAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15.37 million shares, which is approximately 9.6167%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.66 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$538.93 million in DAR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$228.71 million in DAR stock with ownership which is approximately 3.8942%.