Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Adobe Inc [ADBE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Adobe Inc [NASDAQ: ADBE] jumped around 0.84 points onThursday, while shares priced at $413.68 at the close of the session, up 0.20%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, ADBE reached a trading volume of 6010505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adobe Inc [ADBE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $484.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Adobe Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $530 to $480. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc stock. On March 13, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for ADBE shares from 515 to 495.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc is set at 7.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

How has ADBE stock performed recently?

Adobe Inc [ADBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, ADBE shares gained by 4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.06% in the past year of trading.

Adobe Inc [ADBE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Adobe Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings analysis for Adobe Inc [ADBE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc go to 11.79%.

Insider trade positions for Adobe Inc [ADBE]

The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41.03 million shares, which is approximately 9.1386%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 38.57 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$21.43 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$11.13 billion in ADBE stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4622%.