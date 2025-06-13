Wall Street Analyst Initiated AngloGold Ashanti Plc [AU]. What else is Wall St. saying

AngloGold Ashanti Plc [NYSE: AU] traded at a high onThursday, posting a 6.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.82.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4594745 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AngloGold Ashanti Plc stands at 3.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.78%.

The market cap for AU stock reached $24.58 billion, with 503.51 million shares outstanding and 502.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, AU reached a trading volume of 4594745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AngloGold Ashanti Plc [AU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $48.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2025, representing the official price target for AngloGold Ashanti Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on AU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Plc is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AU in the course of the last twelve months was 28.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.57.

How has AU stock performed recently?

AngloGold Ashanti Plc [AU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, AU shares gained by 18.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.11% in the past year of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc [AU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AngloGold Ashanti Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.57 and a Current Ratio set at 2.34.

Earnings analysis for AngloGold Ashanti Plc [AU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Plc go to 29.00%.

Insider trade positions for AngloGold Ashanti Plc [AU]

The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22.84 million shares, which is approximately 5.4166%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$424.33 million in AU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$392.16 million in AU stock with ownership which is approximately 3.7009%.