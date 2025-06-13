Wall Street Analyst Initiated Altimmune Inc [ALT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Altimmune Inc [NASDAQ: ALT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.33% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.95%.

Over the last 12 months, ALT stock rose by 14.22%. The one-year Altimmune Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.05. The average equity rating for ALT stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $579.92 million, with 81.11 million shares outstanding and 80.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, ALT stock reached a trading volume of 6605647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altimmune Inc [ALT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALT shares is $22.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28995.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

ALT Stock Performance Analysis:

Altimmune Inc [ALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.95. With this latest performance, ALT shares gained by 24.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.22% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Altimmune Inc Fundamentals:

Altimmune Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.82 and a Current Ratio set at 15.82.

ALT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altimmune Inc go to 0.60%.

Altimmune Inc [ALT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5.32 million shares, which is approximately 7.5025%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.63 million in ALT stocks shares.