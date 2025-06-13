Wall Street Analyst Downgrade NatWest Group Plc ADR [NWG]. What else is Wall St. saying

NatWest Group Plc ADR [NYSE: NWG] price surged by 1.43 percent to reach at $0.2.

The one-year NWG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.34. The average equity rating for NWG stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NatWest Group Plc ADR [NWG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWG shares is $15.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWG stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for NatWest Group Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2024, representing the official price target for NatWest Group Plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NatWest Group Plc ADR is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25.

NWG Stock Performance Analysis:

NatWest Group Plc ADR [NWG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, NWG shares gained by 8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.50% in the past year of trading.

Insight into NatWest Group Plc ADR Fundamentals:

NatWest Group Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.28.

NWG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NatWest Group Plc ADR go to 11.87%.

NatWest Group Plc ADR [NWG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NWG stocks are: L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD with ownership of 22.99 million shares, which is approximately 0.2653%. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 10.9 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$88.41 million in NWG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $$77.72 million in NWG stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1117%.