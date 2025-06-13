Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: HR] gained 1.22% or 0.18 points to close at $14.91 with a heavy trading volume of 4666957 shares.

The daily chart for HR points out that the company has recorded -17.67% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, HR reached to a volume of 4666957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $16.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $19 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on HR stock. On July 30, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for HR shares from 17 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for HR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for HR stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.15. With this latest performance, HR shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.85% in the past year of trading.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc go to 45.17%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]

The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 62.75 million shares, which is approximately 16.8477%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53.52 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$882.03 million in HR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$720.5 million in HR stock with ownership which is approximately 11.7375%.