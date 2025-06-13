Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] gain 21.76% so far this year. What now?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [NASDAQ: WBA] gained 0.18% or 0.02 points to close at $11.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3583438 shares.

The daily chart for WBA points out that the company has recorded 28.36% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.09M shares, WBA reached to a volume of 3583438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $11.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for WBA stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.73% in the past year of trading.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc go to -17.05%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]

The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82.21 million shares, which is approximately 9.5247%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 70.01 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$846.76 million in WBA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$440.6 million in WBA stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2206%.