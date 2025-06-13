Volato Group Inc [SOAR] moved down -0.46: Why It’s Important

Volato Group Inc [AMEX: SOAR] price plunged by -0.46 percent to reach at -$0.01.

Guru’s Opinion on Volato Group Inc [SOAR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volato Group Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

SOAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Volato Group Inc [SOAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.88. With this latest performance, SOAR shares dropped by -8.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.87% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Volato Group Inc Fundamentals:

Volato Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Volato Group Inc [SOAR] Institutonal Ownership Details