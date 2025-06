Vantage Corp [AMEX: VNTG] traded at a low onThursday, posting a -5.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.80.

Compared to the average trading volume of N/A shares, VNTG reached a trading volume of 6307453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has VNTG stock performed recently?

Insider trade positions for Vantage Corp [VNTG]