UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] Revenue clocked in at $2.46 billion, down -25.38% YTD: What’s Next?

UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE: UWMC] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.38.

UWM Holdings Corporation stock has also gained 6.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UWMC stock has declined by -24.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.25% and lost -25.38% year-on date.

The market cap for UWMC stock reached $7.00 billion, with 200.78 million shares outstanding and 140.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, UWMC reached a trading volume of 4211539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2025, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $7.50, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on UWMC stock. On November 05, 2024, analysts increased their price target for UWMC shares from 6 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

UWMC stock trade performance evaluation

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.57. With this latest performance, UWMC shares gained by 3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.67% in the past year of trading.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

UWM Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation go to 58.34%.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8.61 million shares, which is approximately 9.0255%. FMR LLC, holding 8.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$56.88 million in UWMC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$33.92 million in UWMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.1308%.