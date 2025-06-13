Truist slashes price target on Larimar Therapeutics Inc [LRMR] – find out why.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: LRMR] loss -6.13% on the last trading session, reaching $2.91 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, LRMR reached a trading volume of 3596439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Larimar Therapeutics Inc [LRMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRMR shares is $20.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Larimar Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Larimar Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on LRMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Larimar Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

Trading performance analysis for LRMR stock

Larimar Therapeutics Inc [LRMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.29. With this latest performance, LRMR shares gained by 55.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.75% in the past year of trading.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc [LRMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.48 and a Current Ratio set at 7.48.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc [LRMR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Larimar Therapeutics Inc go to -7.85%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Larimar Therapeutics Inc [LRMR]

The top three institutional holders of LRMR stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 21.23 million shares, which is approximately 33.278%. RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6.05 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$43.83 million in LRMR stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $$31.63 million in LRMR stock with ownership which is approximately 6.8609%.