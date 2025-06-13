TruGolf Holdings Inc [TRUG] is -65.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TruGolf Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: TRUG] closed the trading session at $0.23.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.89 percent and weekly performance of -2.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, TRUG reached to a volume of 3234356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TruGolf Holdings Inc [TRUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRUG shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRUG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TruGolf Holdings Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43.

TRUG stock trade performance evaluation

TruGolf Holdings Inc [TRUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.55. With this latest performance, TRUG shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.55% in the past year of trading.

TruGolf Holdings Inc [TRUG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TruGolf Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TruGolf Holdings Inc [TRUG]: Institutional Ownership