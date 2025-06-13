Transalta Corp [TAC] Stock trading around $11.41 per share: What’s Next?

Transalta Corp [NYSE: TAC] jumped around 0.94 points onThursday, while shares priced at $11.41 at the close of the session, up 8.98%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, TAC reached a trading volume of 3278156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Transalta Corp [TAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAC shares is $12.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Transalta Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Transalta Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transalta Corp is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

How has TAC stock performed recently?

Transalta Corp [TAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.88. With this latest performance, TAC shares gained by 24.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.73% in the past year of trading.

Transalta Corp [TAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Transalta Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings analysis for Transalta Corp [TAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Transalta Corp go to -3.19%.

Insider trade positions for Transalta Corp [TAC]

The top three institutional holders of TAC stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 47.92 million shares, which is approximately 15.8153%. BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/, holding 35.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$251.88 million in TAC stocks shares; and BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/, currently with $$72.55 million in TAC stock with ownership which is approximately 3.3819%.