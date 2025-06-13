TJX Companies, Inc [TJX] Revenue clocked in at $56.99 billion, up 3.02% YTD: What’s Next?

TJX Companies, Inc [NYSE: TJX] loss -0.06% or -0.07 points to close at $124.46 with a heavy trading volume of 4084275 shares.

The daily chart for TJX points out that the company has recorded -1.14% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, TJX reached to a volume of 4084275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TJX Companies, Inc [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $145.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for TJX Companies, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2025, representing the official price target for TJX Companies, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $128 to $134, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on TJX stock. On August 22, 2024, analysts increased their price target for TJX shares from 110 to 128.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TJX Companies, Inc is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

Trading performance analysis for TJX stock

TJX Companies, Inc [TJX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, TJX shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.97% in the past year of trading.

TJX Companies, Inc [TJX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TJX Companies, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

TJX Companies, Inc [TJX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX Companies, Inc go to 8.78%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TJX Companies, Inc [TJX]

The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98.23 million shares, which is approximately 8.6913%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 91.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.07 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$5.18 billion in TJX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1665%.