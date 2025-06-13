TELUS International [Cda] Inc [TIXT] fell -6.38% so far this year. What now?

TELUS International (Cda) Inc [NYSE: TIXT] gained 23.99% on the last trading session, reaching $3.67 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 328.75K shares, TIXT reached a trading volume of 11883814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TELUS International [Cda] Inc [TIXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIXT shares is $3.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for TELUS International (Cda) Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2025, representing the official price target for TELUS International (Cda) Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3.75, while TD Cowen kept a Hold rating on TIXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TELUS International (Cda) Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIXT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for TIXT stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc [TIXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.97. With this latest performance, TIXT shares gained by 23.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.48% in the past year of trading.

TELUS International [Cda] Inc [TIXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TELUS International (Cda) Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc [TIXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TIXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELUS International (Cda) Inc go to 28.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TELUS International [Cda] Inc [TIXT]

The top three institutional holders of TIXT stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 14.05 million shares, which is approximately 5.1074%. MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, holding 8.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$48.74 million in TIXT stocks shares; and MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $$17.2 million in TIXT stock with ownership which is approximately 1.0828%.