Telsey Advisory Group lifts RH [RH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

RH [NYSE: RH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.18% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.78%.

Over the last 12 months, RH stock dropped by -35.43%. The one-year RH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.95. The average equity rating for RH stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.31 billion, with 18.73 million shares outstanding and 15.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, RH stock reached a trading volume of 3257490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RH [RH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RH shares is $248.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RH stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for RH shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $420 to $280. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2025, representing the official price target for RH stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on RH stock. On April 03, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for RH shares from 410 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RH is set at 10.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for RH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04.

RH Stock Performance Analysis:

RH [RH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, RH shares dropped by -21.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.43% in the past year of trading.

Insight into RH Fundamentals:

RH’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

RH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RH go to 49.55%.

RH [RH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2.77 million shares, which is approximately 14.9859%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1.45 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$354.35 million in RH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$333.16 million in RH stock with ownership which is approximately 7.384%.