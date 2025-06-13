Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] is -6.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Teck Resources Ltd [NYSE: TECK] traded at a low onThursday, posting a -2.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $37.97.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5169958 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teck Resources Ltd stands at 1.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.69%.

The market cap for TECK stock reached $18.91 billion, with 500.30 million shares outstanding and 479.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 5169958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $48.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Teck Resources Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Desjardins raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Ltd is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.67.

How has TECK stock performed recently?

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, TECK shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.63% in the past year of trading.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Teck Resources Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.57 and a Current Ratio set at 3.36.

Earnings analysis for Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Ltd go to -0.09%.

Insider trade positions for Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]

The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 19.32 million shares, which is approximately 3.7236%. ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 18.42 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$882.5 million in TECK stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $$812.86 million in TECK stock with ownership which is approximately 3.271%.