Super League Enterprise Inc [SLE] moved down -6.29: Why It’s Important

Super League Enterprise Inc [NASDAQ: SLE] slipped around -0.01 points onThursday, while shares priced at $0.12 at the close of the session, down -6.29%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, SLE reached a trading volume of 7059757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Super League Enterprise Inc [SLE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLE shares is $0.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Super League Enterprise Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Super League Enterprise Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on SLE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super League Enterprise Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27.

How has SLE stock performed recently?

Super League Enterprise Inc [SLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.51. With this latest performance, SLE shares dropped by -20.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.36% in the past year of trading.

Super League Enterprise Inc [SLE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Super League Enterprise Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.32.

Insider trade positions for Super League Enterprise Inc [SLE]

The top three institutional holders of SLE stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 41855.0 shares, which is approximately 0.0247%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20785.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$16628.0 in SLE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$11339.0 in SLE stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0084%.