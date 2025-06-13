Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO] moved down -0.45: Why It’s Important

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [NYSE: SHO] traded at a low onThursday, posting a -0.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.86.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3512777 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc stands at 2.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.59%.

The market cap for SHO stock reached $1.76 billion, with 200.37 million shares outstanding and 196.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, SHO reached a trading volume of 3512777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $9.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on SHO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHO in the course of the last twelve months was 292.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.51.

How has SHO stock performed recently?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, SHO shares dropped by -2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.75% in the past year of trading.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Insider trade positions for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO]

The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37.32 million shares, which is approximately 18.4069%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31.65 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$331.06 million in SHO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$126.9 million in SHO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9334%.