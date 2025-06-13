SRM Entertainment Inc [SRM] moved up 35.63: Why It’s Important

SRM Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: SRM] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.18.

SRM Entertainment Inc stock has also gained 56.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SRM stock has inclined by 192.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.39% and gained 87.60% year-on date.

The market cap for SRM stock reached $20.34 million, with 17.24 million shares outstanding and 9.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 427.41K shares, SRM reached a trading volume of 3551555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SRM Entertainment Inc [SRM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SRM Entertainment Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

SRM stock trade performance evaluation

SRM Entertainment Inc [SRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.79. With this latest performance, SRM shares gained by 194.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.38% in the past year of trading.

SRM Entertainment Inc [SRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SRM Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.51 and a Current Ratio set at 3.66.

SRM Entertainment Inc [SRM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SRM stocks are: TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 29043.0 shares, which is approximately 0.2851%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18856.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$23759.0 in SRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$21423.0 in SRM stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1669%.