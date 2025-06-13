Sprinklr Inc [CXM] stock Resumed by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $8

Sprinklr Inc [NYSE: CXM] loss -5.37% on the last trading session, reaching $8.11 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, CXM reached a trading volume of 5154656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sprinklr Inc [CXM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXM shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXM stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sprinklr Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Sprinklr Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CXM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprinklr Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CXM in the course of the last twelve months was 20.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.65.

Trading performance analysis for CXM stock

Sprinklr Inc [CXM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.36. With this latest performance, CXM shares dropped by -4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.49% in the past year of trading.

Sprinklr Inc [CXM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sprinklr Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Sprinklr Inc [CXM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CXM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprinklr Inc go to 11.38%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sprinklr Inc [CXM]

The top three institutional holders of CXM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18.91 million shares, which is approximately 7.2497%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15.2 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$146.18 million in CXM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$112.77 million in CXM stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4943%.