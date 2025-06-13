Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY] moved up 1.89: Why It’s Important

Sony Group Corporation ADR [NYSE: SONY] traded at a high onThursday, posting a 1.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.40.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3234218 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sony Group Corporation ADR stands at 1.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.77%.

The market cap for SONY stock reached $159.06 billion, with 6.03 billion shares outstanding and 6.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.60M shares, SONY reached a trading volume of 3234218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONY shares is $30.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONY stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Sony Group Corporation ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Sony Group Corporation ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sony Group Corporation ADR is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for SONY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

How has SONY stock performed recently?

Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, SONY shares gained by 7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.13% in the past year of trading.

Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sony Group Corporation ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sony Group Corporation ADR go to 4.06%.

Insider trade positions for Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]

The top three institutional holders of SONY stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 21.49 million shares, which is approximately 1.7576%. ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$911.91 million in SONY stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$651.08 million in SONY stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6268%.