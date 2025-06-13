Skechers U S A, Inc [SKX] Revenue clocked in at $9.13 billion, down -6.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Skechers U S A, Inc [NYSE: SKX] price surged by 0.19 percent to reach at $0.12.

The one-year SKX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.55. The average equity rating for SKX stock is currently 2.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Skechers U S A, Inc [SKX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKX shares is $62.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKX stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Skechers U S A, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price from $85 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Skechers U S A, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on SKX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skechers U S A, Inc is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKX in the course of the last twelve months was 83.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

SKX Stock Performance Analysis:

Skechers U S A, Inc [SKX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, SKX shares gained by 0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.18% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Skechers U S A, Inc Fundamentals:

Skechers U S A, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

SKX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skechers U S A, Inc go to 0.08%.

Skechers U S A, Inc [SKX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SKX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 19.86 million shares, which is approximately 13.0222%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 12.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$879.63 million in SKX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$866.35 million in SKX stock with ownership which is approximately 8.2189%.