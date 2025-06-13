Signing Day Sports Inc [SGN] fell -59.32% so far this year. What now?

Signing Day Sports Inc [AMEX: SGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.05% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.60%.

Over the last 12 months, SGN stock dropped by -92.30%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.17 million, with 3.90 million shares outstanding and 3.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, SGN stock reached a trading volume of 4000371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Signing Day Sports Inc [SGN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signing Day Sports Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.87.

SGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Signing Day Sports Inc [SGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, SGN shares gained by 57.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.30% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Signing Day Sports Inc Fundamentals:

Signing Day Sports Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

Signing Day Sports Inc [SGN] Institutonal Ownership Details