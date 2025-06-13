Senmiao Technology Ltd [AIHS] is -3.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Senmiao Technology Ltd [NASDAQ: AIHS] loss -10.43% on the last trading session, reaching $1.03 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 689.25K shares, AIHS reached a trading volume of 8993323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Senmiao Technology Ltd [AIHS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senmiao Technology Ltd is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIHS in the course of the last twelve months was 40.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for AIHS stock

Senmiao Technology Ltd [AIHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.17. With this latest performance, AIHS shares gained by 5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.35% in the past year of trading.

Senmiao Technology Ltd [AIHS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Senmiao Technology Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.38.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Senmiao Technology Ltd [AIHS]