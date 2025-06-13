Sea Ltd ADR [SE] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $190

Sea Ltd ADR [NYSE: SE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.12% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.25%.

Over the last 12 months, SE stock rose by 111.91%. The one-year Sea Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.54. The average equity rating for SE stock is currently 1.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $84.50 billion, with 546.49 million shares outstanding and 538.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, SE stock reached a trading volume of 3370319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sea Ltd ADR [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $178.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sea Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Sea Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SE stock. On August 14, 2024, analysts increased their price target for SE shares from 66 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Ltd ADR is set at 5.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.73.

SE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sea Ltd ADR [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.25. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.91% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Sea Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Sea Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.49 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

SE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sea Ltd ADR go to 49.67%.

Sea Ltd ADR [SE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 34.27 million shares, which is approximately 5.9666%. FMR LLC, holding 28.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.01 billion in SE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$1.2 billion in SE stock with ownership which is approximately 2.9351%.