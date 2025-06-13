Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] Revenue clocked in at $183.54 million, up 65.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [NYSE: SAND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.99% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.15%.

Over the last 12 months, SAND stock rose by 70.93%. The one-year Sandstorm Gold Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.93. The average equity rating for SAND stock is currently 1.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.71 billion, with 293.45 million shares outstanding and 268.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, SAND stock reached a trading volume of 3099536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $10.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9.50 to $9, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on SAND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAND in the course of the last twelve months was 26.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.77.

SAND Stock Performance Analysis:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.15. With this latest performance, SAND shares gained by 13.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.93% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Sandstorm Gold Ltd Fundamentals:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

SAND Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd go to 76.19%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP with ownership of 47.97 million shares, which is approximately 16.1068%. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 26.63 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$144.85 million in SAND stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $$122.35 million in SAND stock with ownership which is approximately 7.5517%.