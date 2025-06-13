Rezolve AI PLC [RZLV] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $4

Rezolve AI PLC [NASDAQ: RZLV] jumped around 0.2 points onThursday, while shares priced at $2.14 at the close of the session, up 10.31%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, RZLV reached a trading volume of 10854830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rezolve AI PLC [RZLV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RZLV shares is $5.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RZLV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Rezolve AI PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Rezolve AI PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on RZLV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rezolve AI PLC is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has RZLV stock performed recently?

Rezolve AI PLC [RZLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.47. With this latest performance, RZLV shares dropped by -5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.33% in the past year of trading.

Rezolve AI PLC [RZLV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rezolve AI PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.01 and a Current Ratio set at 0.01.

Insider trade positions for Rezolve AI PLC [RZLV]